November 1976 - January 1977

We'll be taking the hi-lonesome time machine back to November and December 1976 and on into January 1977 when, among other things, Bela Fleck joins the Boston-based Tasty Licks; Vince Gill replaces guitarist Jack Skinner in Byron Berline and Sundance; the Bluegrass Cardinals relocate from California to the D.C. area; Tom T. Hall's single Fox on the Run peaks at number nine on the Billboard charts; and the album from which that single came, Magnificent Music Machine, reaches number 13 on the Billboard Country Album chart.