Nine Days After Being Caught Up In Travel Ban, Kurdish Interpreter And Family Arrive In Nashville

By 10 seconds ago
  • More than 100 people lined the arrivals hall at Nashville International Airport to welcome Fuad Sharef Suleman and his family.
    Chas Sisk / WPLN

An interpreter from northern Iraq and his family have arrived in Nashville, nine days after their journey to the United States was interrupted.

They were among the hundreds of immigrants caught up in President Trump's partial travel ban.

Scores of people lined the arrivals hall at Nashville International Airport to greet Fuad Sharef Suleman, his wife and their three children. The Kurds were allowed into the country on special immigrant visas, in recognition of Suleman's work for a U.S. government contractor.

"The amount of support that you have showed and your open arms, make this day very, very exceptional day for me," Suleman said shortly after arriving at Terminal B from John F. Kennedy International Airport. "Please allow me to thank all of the people of America. All those who helped me, supported me. Especially my fellow Nashvillians."

Fuad Sharef Suleman waves to the crowd shortly after arriving at Nashville International Airport Sunday night.
Credit Chas Sisk / WPLN

The Sulemans had been on their way to the U.S. on Jan. 27, when Trump's travel order went into effect. They were turned away from a connecting flight in Cairo and instead sent back to Iraq.

Their situation drew international attention. Last week, the Department of Homeland Security clarified people traveling on special visas would be allowed in after all. But many others from the seven Muslim-majority countries covered by Trump's order are still trying to figure out whether they'll be allowed to immigrate.

Congressman Jim Cooper was among those on hand to greet the Sulemans. The Nashville Democrat had urged the Trump administration to reverse the travel ban, especially in the cases of immigrants who'd been granted visas for their work with the U.S.

Mayor Megan Barry was there as well. She welcomed them to Nashville in the Kurdish language.

immigration

