News Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festivals of Now and Yore

This week on American Routes, we're celebrating the 47th annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival with songs and interviews from the performers that make the festival happen. We hear from longtime local favorites, like chanteuse Topsy Chapman and funk drummer Herlin Riley... as well as perennial visitors and jazz titans, McCoy Tyner and Sonny Rollins. We'll delve into the archives to remember the late Cuban songstress Celia Cruz... and revisit our interview with saxophonist Lee Konitz, who is making his Jazz Fest premier in 2017.