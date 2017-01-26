New York bets on offshore wind power, and not because it’s cheaper

Under a new president who has promoted fossil fuel energy, you might think renewable energy is doomed for four years or more. Think again, says the state of New York. A power company serving Long Island just signed a contract to buy gobs of offshore wind power from turbines that will spin just off the eastern tip of the island.

This deal comes even though offshore wind energy is relatively expensive, and even though there could be federal road blocks — or perhaps we should say wind blocks — ahead.