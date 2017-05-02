New Shared Workspace Pushes Collaboration In Nashville's Tech Industry

A new shared space that hopes to mirror collaborative efforts in silicon valley opens in Nashville today.

Tech Hill Commons is a project from the The Nashville Technology Council that will feature event space, workstations and conference rooms.

The council’s president Brian Moyers hopes the space can serve as a central gathering place for tech workers and students looking to learn their craft. Moyers envisions hackathons and developer meetups.

One app developer group already has a meeting scheduled there for the end of the month to discuss the latest developments at Google. Comcast is the project’s lead sponsor and provides gigabit access onsite

The space sits on the ground floor of a building just off Nolensville Pike and will host the Mayor for a grand opening event today.