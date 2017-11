On this week's Bluegrass Breakdown: You want 'em and we've got 'em. We'll be methodically unveiling the latest to hit the new bluegrass CD bins the past several months. We'll be crying, waiting on dust, praying, banging our heads, experiencing paralysis, and crossing over Black Mountain with Flatt Lonesome, Gina Clowes, the Sowell Family Pickers, Grass It Up and Thomm Jutz.