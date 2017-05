Bethany embalmed bodies for a living, but she couldn’t help but empathize with every corpse she worked on, seeing her job as one final gift—one that was taking it’s toll. It turns out, some professions require a certain detachment.

Credits: Edited by Emily Siner, Mack Linebaugh and Anita Bugg. Music by Podington Bear, Chris Zabriskie, and Jason Goforth