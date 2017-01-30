Nashville Symphony Announces 2017-18 Season

The Nashville Symphony's next season offers quite a bit of familiar music — like Beethoven's Fifth, Verdi's Requiem, Stravinksy's Firebird and Also Sprach Tharathustra. Those warhorses are balanced out by new music from contemporary composers, including one world premiere.

This year's popular pairing of Holst and outer space images will be echoed in a program looking at Earth from space. A program of music related to the Holocaust will be played, in part, on instruments recovered from concentration camps. And the season offers several guest performances by popular touring soloists, including violinists Pinchas Zucherman and Nadja Solerno-Sonnenberg conducting the orchestra as they play.

September 14-16, 2017: Stravinsky's Firebird

Pianist Andre Watts will play MacDowell's Second Piano Concerto on this program, which also includes Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, C. F. Kip Winger's Conversations with Nijinksy, and one of Stravinsky's signature compositions, the Firebird suite. A shortened version of this program will be offered as a "Coffee & Classics" morning show.

October 5-7, 2017: Beethvoven's Fifth

The orchestra will record a contemporary fifth symphony (by Christopher Rouse) and play Britten's First Violin Concerto with James Ehnes before presenting one of the best-known symphonies from the Father of Romantic Music, Ludwig van Beethoven.

October 27 & 28, 2017: Bronfman Plays Beethoven

Pianist Yefim Bronfman joins the NSO to play Beethoven's Third Concerto. This program also includes selections from Tannhaeuser by Wagner and Tobias Picker's Opera Without Words, which will be recorded. A shortened version of this program will be offered as a "Coffee & Classics" morning show.

November 3-4, 2017: Haydn's Creation

Franz Joseph Haydn's oratorio follows the Biblical account of the world's creation. This performance features the Nashville Symphony Chorus, soprano Ashley Valentine, tenor Isaiah Bell and bass Anthony Reed. Nicholas McGegan will conduct.

November 17 & 18, 2017: Guerrero Conducts Mendelssohn

Mendelssohn's "Scottish" Symphony gives this program its name. Violinist Augustin Hadelich will also play Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No. 1.

December 14-17, 2017: Handel's Messiah

The orchestra and chorus continue a holiday tradition under the direction of Gary Thor Wedow.

January 12-13, 2018: The Earth — An HD Odyssey

The NSO follows up it's recent run of near sell-out performances of Holst's The Planets with another program pairing music with NASA images projected on a big screen. This program features John Adams's Short Ride in a Fast Machine and Also sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss, as well as Ingrid Fliter's performance of Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1.

January 28, 2018: Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg with the Nashville Symphony

The violinist will both conduct and play during this Sunday matinee. The music includes two musical depictions of Winter (from both Vivaldi's and Piazzolla's The Four Seasons), Glass's Third Symphony and An American in Paris by Gershwin.

February 2 & 3, 2018: Rachmaninoff & Tchaikovsky

Lawrence Foster will conduct as Pianist Joyce Yang joins the symphony to play Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto. This program also includes Finale by Mantovani and Tchaikovsky's "Winter Dreams" Symphony.

February 23 & 24, 2018: Beethoven's Second Piano Concerto

Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor is the featured soloist. Conductor Michael Francis will also lead the orchestra in Vaughan-Williams's Symphony No. 6 and Panufnik's Sinfonia Sacra. A shortened version of this program will be offered as a "Coffee & Classics" morning show.

March 9 & 10, 2018: Mahler's Fifth

Guerrero always makes a point to program Mahler, a composer he considers very well-suited to the NSO. Jennifer Koh also joins the ensemble to play Esa-Pekka Salonen's Violin Concerto.

March 22-24, 2018: Guerrero Conducts Violins of Hope

Members of the violin section will be playing instruments associated with the Holocaust and its victims which have been recovered and restored. The program includes music from Schindler's List, Barber's Adagio for Strings, and the world premiere of a new symphony commissioned by the NSO, Jonathan Leshnoff's Symphony No. 4 "Heichalot." In addition, pianist Jonathan Biss will play Schmann's Piano Concerto.

April 8, 2018: Piano Spectacular

Jon Kimura Parker and Orli Shaham both join the orchestra for a Sunday afternoon show, which features Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F and Mozart's Concerto for Two Pianos.

April 13 & 14, 2018: Bach, Mozart & Elgar

Violinist Pinchas Zucherman will both play and conduct the symphony in this show; Concertmaster Jun Iwasaki will also be featured in Bach's Concerto for Two Violins. The program also includes Elgar's Chanson de matin, Chanson de nuit, and Enigma Variations as well as Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5.

April 27 & 28, 2018: Guerrero Conducts Ravel

Guitarist Jason Viaeux plays Jonathan Leshnoff's Guitar Concerto for a live recording. There will be two pieces by Ravel, his Rapsodie espagnole and Le Tombeau de Couperin, plus Ginastera's Variaciones concertantes.

May 9, 2018: Joshua Bell with the Nashville Symphony

The program for this one-night event will be announced at a later date.

May 18-19, 2018: Tchaikovsky & Copland

Cellist Johannes Moser performs with the orchestra on a program that includes a live recording of Christopher Rouse's Ogoun Badagris, Tchaikovsky's Variations on a Rococo Theme, a concerto for electric cello called Magnetar by Enrico Chapela, and Copland's Symphony for Organ and Orchestra.

May 31-June 2, 2018: Verdi's Requiem