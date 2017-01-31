Nashville Officially Submits Bid For Major League Soccer Team

By 12 minutes ago
  • One point Nashville leaders have made is that they estimate 40,000 young people play soccer in the area, making them more likely to attend a pro match.
    One point Nashville leaders have made is that they estimate 40,000 young people play soccer in the area, making them more likely to attend a pro match.
    courtesy Nashville.gov

Now Nashville waits.

Mayor Megan Barry joined investors who want a Major League Soccer team in town as they hand-delivered their formal bid. They arrived in New York to meet briefly with the MLS president.

Mayor Barry says she made the case that Nashville is a growing international market that has a hungry soccer fan base. A hype video they put together points to attendance at some of the matches that have been played at Nissan Stadium.

Barry also highlighted the potential site of a new stadium at the Nashville Fairgrounds. State Sen. Steve Dickerson, R-Nashville, has introduced legislation that would divert sales tax revenue generated by the team to help pay for a stadium, though Barry wants investors to pay for most of it.

"When I talk about this in the form of what we have to do, it’s in the form of a private-public partnership," she said while speaking to the Nashville Rotary Club Monday. "Emphasis on the word 'private.' Because we have a lot of things to pay for. So the private sector is going to have to show up for this."

The mayor says the fairgrounds is an ideal location because the city owns the land and it would be along a bus line. She also notes the stadium is part of the site’s overall revitalization plan, which includes upgrading facilities and pursuing a long-term car racing contract.

MLS is granting four expansion team spots between now and 2018. Soccer insiders say Nashville remains a long shot.

Businessman John Ingram is the lead investor for the soccer team bid. He's joined by Tennessee's former economic development chief, Bill Hagerty, who is likely to become President Trump's ambassador to Japan.

Tags: 
Major League Soccer
Megan Barry

Related Content

Hoping For Transit, Interstate And Bridge Funding, Nashville Mayor Backs Governor’s Plan

By 3 hours ago
Nashville MTA bus
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

The mayor of Nashville may be one of the most vocal supporters of Governor Bill Haslam’s newly unveiled transportation plan — which hinges on whether the Republican legislature will increase the gas tax.

Higher Property Taxes And Stormwater Fees On The Horizon For Many Nashvillians

By Jan 30, 2017
Mayor Megan Barry Nashville Rotary Club
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Many Nashville residents and business owners are about to see a double whammy in cost increases for living in Davidson County. But Mayor Megan Barry said Monday that there are ways to soften the impact.

Tennessee Republicans Say Trump’s Refugee Vetting Proposal ‘Needed More Vetting’

By Jan 29, 2017
TN Photo Services

Tennessee’s two Republican senators have more bad than good to say about President Trump’s Executive Order related to refugees and immigrants from Muslim-majority nations.

Mayor Barry Pushes Off Debate Over Suburban Tax Increase To Get More Input

By Aug 25, 2016
Metro Public Works

A proposal that could increase taxes for 73,000 homes in Nashville is now going to be postponed.