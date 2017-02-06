Nashville Officer Mumaw Eulogized As A 'Lifesaver'

    Officer Eric Mumaw's police cruiser sat on stage covered in flowers as hundreds filed through during Monday morning's visitation.
Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson presented a flag to the mother of officer Eric Mumaw Monday afternoon. It was the same American flag that draped his coffin during a funeral at the Cornerstone Church.

After three rifle volleys and the playing of taps, a radio alert pierced the air, ringing out over the sound system. It was a ceremonial final call, marking the moment Officer Mumaw drowned while assisting a woman thought to be suicidal.

"727 Charles," a woman's voice said. "Madison precinct officer Eric Wayne Mumaw is 10-7 for the remainder, end of watch, Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 0443 hours."

That predawn moment was the dramatic scene as a car plunged into the Cumberland River, but it wasn't the first time Mumaw stopped a potential suicide. Fellow officers shared at least two other occasions during Mumaw's 18-year career.

Sgt. Robert Weaver said a few years ago Mumaw pulled over to check on a woman who was about to speed onto the interstate going the wrong way.

"There is no telling how many lives he saved that night," Weaver said. "Eric was a lifesaver."

Mumaw is just the third Nashville officer to die in the line of duty in the last 12 years. Thousands attended the funeral, many of them fellow emergency responders from around the state.

Mayor Megan Barry shared her remembrance. Billy Ray Cyrus and Vince Gill also sang.

Gill said he reached out to the mayor after hearing about Mumaw's death. He told police in attendance that he was moved.

"Most of the time all you hear is what's wrong with what you do, and I don't get that," he said. "I'm grateful, always will be. And if you ever need me, I'm not hard to find."

Posthumously, Mumaw was given the police department's highest honor, called the Medal of Valor.

"We've taken the approach here that people have a need and have a right to express their concerns," he said. "And we want that to happen."