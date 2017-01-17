Nashville Library Rides The Wave Of Interest In Congressman John Lewis

Hear the radio version of this story.

A decision by the Nashville Public Library is looking prophetic this week.

Months ago, officials chose U.S. Rep. John Lewis’s graphic novel about the Civil Rights Movement — called March — for this year’s citywide read. Now the three-part memoir has skyrocketed in popularity following a feud between Lewis and President-elect Donald Trump.

After they traded barbs, part of the fallout has been huge sales of the book. It vaulted to No. 1 on the bestseller list at Amazon, where it sold out.

This interest hits as good news for the Nashville Public Library, which is happily riding the book’s remarkable run, said Elyse Adler, assistant director of community engagement.

“John Lewis has a spotlight on him. And people recognize the name and recognize the title and are more inclined to read the book,” Adler said. “That’s why we select a citywide read, so that everyone will read this.”

Back in the summer, the library started a year’s worth of events built around the book as part of its Nashville Reads program. Then Adler watched as it won the National Book Award. Then Lewis visited Nashville to be honored. And now, it has a renewed round of attention.

Adler is quick to point out that the library is well stocked, with about 40 copies still on hand after the weekend.

“We were lucky in that we ordered extra copies,” she said.

Plus, staff just began setting out an additional 400 shareable copies in public places. Those are known as “Take Me, Read Me, Leave Me.”

“And there’s a sticker on the book that indicates they should read it and then either pass it to someone they know or leave it someplace else for other people to pick up,” Adler said.

Trilogy Is Tough To Find

The Associated Press reported a sellout on Amazon for the March trilogy edition, which is sold as a set in a slipcase, as well as a sharp spike in sales for Lewis’s memoir Walking with the Wind.

Locally, Parnassus Books, which partners with the library, also reported brisk sales and a shortage of the trilogy version — but no panic about the availability of individual books in the series.

Book distributor Ingram Content Group, headquartered in La Vergne, also said its warehouses were down to copies of individual books.