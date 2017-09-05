Nashville Congressman Optimistic DACA Can Be Saved

By WPLN Staff 43 seconds ago
  • Congressman Jim Cooper addresses DACA students at Casa Azafran on Tuesday as U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced rescinding the DACA program.
    Congressman Jim Cooper addresses DACA students at Casa Azafran on Tuesday as U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced rescinding the DACA program.
    Julieta Martinelli / WPLN

Tennessee Congressman Jim Cooper doesn’t agree with the administration’s decision to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. But he’s hoping the state’s U.S. senators will continue to support the program.

The Nashville Democrat says Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker have “generally done the right thing on these issues.”

"They’re not perfect, but in a crucial vote several years ago, they did the right thing, and they were some of the only Southern senators to do that," Cooper said. "I’m hopeful they will stick to their guns and will do right by these DREAMers in the upcoming votes."

Alexander says he voted in 2013 for a failed immigration bill that included provisions that resembled DACA. Through a spokesperson, he told WPLN he’s willing to work with the president on introducing similar legislation again.

The Trump administration has given Congress six months to pass a legislative measure to protect so-called DREAMers.

Speaking at Caza Azafran on Tuesday morning in Nashville, Cooper also expressed hope that his GOP colleagues would get to know more DREAMers. He said he doesn’t know a Republican who has voted against them once they get to know some of the young people personally.

Over the weekend, a number of lawmakers, including top-level Republicans in the House and Senate, have said they think there are enough votes to pass a bipartisan bill to preserve elements of DACA.

But Rep. Scott DesJarlais, a Republican who represents Murfreesboro, said he supports the phase-out of DACA, saying it encouraged illegal immigration across the Southern border.

"Our focus should be Americans out of work, underpaid, or concerned for their safety, because of unfettered  illegal immigration and related border crime," DesJarlais said in a statement.

Haslam Pleas For 'Best Interest' Of DACA Recipients

Meanwhile, Gov. Bill Haslam said he's hopeful Congress will move quickly on an immigration bill that resolves the status of people brought to the United States illegally as children.

Speaking to reporters just minutes after the Trump administration's announcement, Haslam did not explicitly endorse giving citizenship to undocumented immigrants who've registered through DACA, but he said their best interests need to be considered.

"It's my hope that they'll come up with a program that does three things: that balances the compassion and practical reality of people who are here; number two, makes certain that we respect the rule of law that this country is based on; and number three, recognizes the practical and economic realities for a lot of people," he said.

More than 8,000 Tennesseans have registered through DACA. Haslam notes that many of them are now adults, having lived in the U.S. for years or decades.

Universities Condemn DACA Reversal

Some of Nashville’s top universities are weighing in against the administration’s decision to rescind DACA.

The president of Lipscomb University, Randy Lowry, said his school has had a tremendous experience working with DREAMers for over a decade. Lipscomb is willing to work with state and national lawmakers to find a way to keep these students in the country, he said.

Vanderbilt Chancellor Nick Zeppos said in a statement that ending DACA would be a “mistake.” Students have pressured Zeppos to declare Vanderbilt a “sanctuary campus.” But so far he has not explicitly committed to protect undocumented students from law enforcement.

“If there are legal issues down the road, I'm sure will deal with them," he told WPLN. "But right now our focus is on the students and really their welfare and success at Vanderbilt.”

The heads of Belmont and Trevecca Nazarene universities say the administration’s decision goes against their Christian missions. Belmont president Bob Fisher also called the move a betrayal of trust.

Tags: 
immigration
DACA

Related Content

Nashville's Immigration Ordinance May Be Dead, Not Just Delayed

By Jun 29, 2017
Julieta Martinelli / WPLN

It’s unclear when — if ever — a proposed ordinance limiting Davidson County's cooperation with federal immigration authorities will be voted on. It was originally scheduled for final passage in the Metro Council on July 6, but the sponsoring councilmen pulled the measure. They say there is no imminent plan to reintroduce the proposals, though they plan to keep the conversation alive. 

Sponsors Now Say They'll Push Back Vote On Nashville Immigration Ordinance

By Jun 27, 2017
Blake Farmer / WPLN (File photo)

  Update, June 28:

The sponsors of a proposal to limit Davidson County's cooperation with federal immigration authorities now say they won't push for a final vote on it next week.

That comes after the plan was criticized by Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, Republican state lawmakers and Sheriff Daron Hall.

Calling Plan 'Disastrous,' Middle Tennessee Republicans Aim To Neuter Nashville Immigration Measure

By Jun 21, 2017
TN Photo Services (File photo)

A Nashville proposal to limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities is drawing strong condemnation from some top Middle Tennessee Republicans.

The sponsor of a 2009 state law banning so-called "sanctuary cities" says he's prepared to have the Metro Council proposal struck down if it wins final approval at a meeting next month.

The proposal passed a second of three votes Tuesday night, over the objections of some council members who asked for more time.

Haslam Doubts Nashville Will Be Able To Rein In Federal Law Enforcement On Immigration

By Jun 6, 2017
Julieta Martinelli / WPLN

Governor Bill Haslam says he'll stay out of the debate over how much Nashville law enforcement must cooperate with federal immigration authorities, but he doubts the city will have much luck if it hopes to defy President Trump.

The Metro Council is expected to start discussion of some limits later this month. The proposals include requiring federal authorities to present a warrant if they want immigrants to be held longer than U.S.-born arrestees. The ordinance undergoes its first reading — typically a formality — on Tuesday night. 

Haslam says he isn't going to stand in the council's way.