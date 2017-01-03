Nashville Bids Farewell To Its Walking Weather Almanac As Meteorologist Bobby Boyd Retires

By 29 minutes ago
  • Meteorologist Bobby Boyd poses for a photo on his last day with the National Weather Service.
    Meteorologist Bobby Boyd poses for a photo on his last day with the National Weather Service.
    courtesy NWS via Twitter

A forecaster with nearly total recall of Nashville's climate stats over half a century retired Tuesday from the National Weather Service office in Old Hickory.

Bobby Boyd grew up in Middle Tennessee and took an interest in meteorology as a child. He worked for the weather service for 47 years. With his time in the military, he had an even 50 years of government service.

"You can't replace 47 years of National Weather Service experience," says meteorologist Krissy Hurley. "And seeing it walk out the door, it's irreplaceable."

Reporters and even fellow forecasters turned to Boyd for his encyclopedic knowledge of local climate history. He was known as a walking weather almanac or climate book, Hurley says.

"I worked one of his last shifts with him on Christmas Eve, and we got over two inches of rain," she recalls. "I said, 'Hey Bobby, when was the last time we got two inches of rain?' And ... within a minute, he said, 'Feb. 21, 2015.' And that's what we're losing."

"The weather is gonna do what it wants to do when it wants to do it." - Bobby Boyd

Boyd would occasionally reference weather events that occurred when he was just a boy.

Although he spoke to the media over the phone, Boyd shunned any spotlight. He was apparently concerned that his colleagues would invite TV crews for his final day.

Hurley says Boyd was also a generous colleague: Knowing he was about to retire, he volunteered to work on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years. He plans to spend his retirement playing with his grandkids and — when the weather permits — cutting the grass.

Tags: 
weather

Related Content

Tennessee Sees Strange Summer Of Flooding And Drought

By Aug 15, 2016
Clayton Sneed / via @RobCoSevereWX

This summer, Tennessee has seen flooding in the northern part of the state and extreme drought in the South. Within the same week the U.S. Small Business Administration announced it was offering disaster loans for victims of both dry and wet conditions.

Warm Nights: Nashville Is In A Record-Setting Streak

By Aug 12, 2016
Robert Claypool / via Flickr

It’s been a hot summer in Nashville. Not record-setting hot, but above average, and the area did tie an unusual record as of Thursday night.

Nashville Snowfall Nears Records — Roads A 'Mess'

By Jan 22, 2016
Nashvile snow
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

The snowfall slowed in Nashville around noon but there’s no end in sight for the treacherous road conditions.

Nashville’s Cold Weather Plan Explained In 60 Seconds

By Jan 21, 2016
Nashville cold weather emergency shelter
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Nashville activated its highest level of winter weather response this week — even though it hasn’t been that cold. Officials rely on a policy first tested last year. In 60 seconds, WPLN’s Tony Gonzalez explains: