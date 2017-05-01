Nashville-Based HCA Buys More Hospitals Despite Healthcare Uncertainties

The nation’s largest hospital chain, based in Nashville, is making a big play in Texas, despite uncertainties in the healthcare market.

HCA is buying four large hospitals in the Houston area, where it already operates 10 facilities. The company that’s in the process of changing its name to HCA Healthcare is picking up a fifth hospital south of San Antonio.

Three of those hospitals were bought from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, the other two from subsidiaries of a struggling Franklin-based firm, Community Health Systems.

Tenet has been selling off facilities in light of poor performance, while CHS continues to shed assets in order to pay off billions in debt.

Yet HCA is clearly going strong. It’s stock price took a hit immediately after the presidential elections, like many healthcare companies, but it has rebounded better that most.

The hospital giant employs some 7,000 people in the Nashville area alone, and operates hundreds of facilities around the country.