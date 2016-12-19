Nashville Author Is The Latest To Convert A Nonfiction Bestseller Into A Smart Read For Teens

By Dec 19, 2016
  • Strong Inside Wallace Maraniss
    Author Andrew Maraniss, right, captures the story of Perry Wallace, left, in "Strong Inside," which is newly released this week in a version for young adult readers.
    Courtesy of Andrew Maraniss

A Nashville author who saw surprising success with his first book is trying to extend his hot streak. With, “Strong Inside,” Vanderbilt University alum Andrew Maraniss delivered a bestseller about Perry Wallace, the first black basketball player in the Southeastern Conference.

Now, Maraniss has crafted the story into a condensed version for young adults — with a full-color action shot on the cover — and it joins an emerging trend of true sports stories for teens.

The original book went to the top of The New York Times bestseller lists for sports and Civil Rights.

But to pull off the young adult version, Maraniss had to cut. At the publisher’s request, about 160,000 words, or three-quarters of the original, had to go.

“But they said, ‘You know, your writing style doesn’t really need to be changed for these 10 to 14, 15-year-old kids,’ ” Maraniss said, laughing. “I eventually took it as a compliment that it was clear, straightforward writing.”

The advice he received was to respect teen readers, and to get right to the action, with Wallace confronting racism as a Vanderbilt basketball player.

“In the young reader’s version, it starts in the heart of darkness, so it’s in Starkville, Mississippi. You’re placed in Perry’s shoes as he’s experiencing the worst racism that he ever encountered,” Maraniss said.

The new young adult edition of "Strong Inside" swaps out a black-and-white photo of Wallace for this photo illustration.
Credit Courtesy of Andrew Maraniss

From there, he flashes back to Wallace as valedictorian at Pearl High School and three-time state champion. And to the present day — he’s now a law professor.

In between is the kind of story that educators say is lacking on their shelves.

“What you tend to get are books really that are kind of biographies for little kids … and then, all of sudden you get to the high school level, and we have adult-level books that are in the range of 300, 400 pages, that are pretty intimidating,” said Jeff Schreiber.

Schreiber is the so-called Jockbrarian, a Milwaukee-area school librarian who blogs about young adult sports books.

He sees the new version of “Strong Inside” as part of a trend of nonfiction narratives that use the stories of athletes to explore broader lessons.

He said it is a welcome arrival after he had some trouble convincing students to try the original version.

“I remember suggesting it to a kid and when I put it in their hands, they kind of looked at me like I was nuts. I mean, the thing is about the size of a Bible,” he said. “Andrew then came out with this young adult version, and I thought, ‘Wow, this is it.’ I wish more authors would do this.”

Schreiber and Maraniss said middle school boys are considered “reluctant readers.”

“I’m hopeful that maybe there’s a kid out there who plays a lot of video games or watches a lot of ESPN, and maybe it’ll inspire someone to love reading that didn’t know that they would,” Maraniss said.

Below, hear extended comments from Maraniss about the editing process:

While editing, it also meant that Maraniss would hold the line against whitewashing what Wallace experienced, including racial epithets and intimidation.

“I think it would do a disservice … to sanitize the story,” he said. “And also not to let the racists off the hook.”

He said the material may shock some readers — but not most.

“Unfortunately, this book is extremely relevant to today’s times,” Maraniss said. “You wish that wasn’t the case 50 years later, but it is.”

Now, the story of Perry Wallace will be instructive to a new generation, and one that stretches into classrooms far beyond the southeast.

Maraniss plans to speak to schools after the book’s release today. He also has signings this week: from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Parnassus in Green Hills and from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Vanderbilt University bookstore.

Tags: 
Race
Civil Rights
sports

Related Content

Murfreesboro Parent Wants Clean Slate, Peaceful Resolution For Arrested Elementary Students

By & Blake Farmer Apr 19, 2016
Blake Farmer / WPLN

Murfreesboro police still have not said why as many as 10 children were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School on Friday, citing state law that prohibits the release of juvenile records. Parents say they have been told the charges came because the students did not intervene in a fight that happened off campus.

Congressman John Lewis, Who Stirred Up Civil Rights ‘Trouble,’ To Be Honored By Nashville

By Nov 18, 2016
John Lewis Nashville civil rights photo
Nashville Public Library, Special Collections

He’s the living embodiment of Nashville’s role in the civil rights movement. And this weekend, Georgia Congressman John Lewis will receive the city’s top literary award for chronicling those years in his graphic novel trilogy, called “March.”

Hall of Fame TSU Track Coach Who Guided More Than A Dozen To Olympic Gold Immortalized in Bronze

By Emil Moffatt Aug 28, 2015
Emil Moffatt/WPLN

 This story has been updated following the unveiling of the statue Friday morning. 

A bronze statue was unveiled Friday near the Nashville Sounds’ new ballpark.

It depicts longtime Tennessee State track coach Ed Temple on one knee with an open book in one hand and a stopwatch in the other.

It’s a pose he likely struck countless times during his 44-year career as he imparted advice to his legendary Tigerbelle teams — who he says are the ones who deserve to be honored.

Basketball Coach Jerry Tarkanian Remembered As Successful, Controversial

By Feb 11, 2015

Copyright 2015 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Transcript

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST: