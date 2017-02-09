Nashville Activists Engage In 'Actions' Spurred By National Women's March Organizers

Hear the radio version of this story.

Some people in Nashville angered by Trump's administration are trying to figure out how to turn the energy they felt at the Women’s March in January into political activism.

Last week, groups met to write postcards to senators, the first step in a nationally organized initiative.

At one such gathering in Germantown, participants were greeted with blank cards, free stamps — and their lawmakers’ addresses.

April Bowers helped organize the small event as an informal offshoot of the first of Ten Actions in 100 Days. It's a strategy that the Washington DC Women's March launched across the country in January. She told a young Nashville couple to "pick as many cards as you want and as many issues as you want, whatever’s important to you."

Scripts were also available if anyone in the group needed a hand with what to say, though few did. Many have been making phone calls to lawmakers already. But Bowers and co-organizer Kim Wolff want to cover all the bases.

"Do both!" says Wolff. "Really hit ‘em hard, why not?"

"I do think there’s still value in the postcards, especially in the sheer numbers that they’re getting," says Bowers. "And they still all need to be tallied, so they will be seen."

The offices of Tennessee Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander, however, didn’t tell WPLN how many postcards they’ve received. Or how it compares to previous years.

By the end of the evening, the group of around 20 had written 200 postcards to senators in Tennessee and other states. They wrote about women’s rights, the travel and immigration bans, cabinet nominees, even Russia’s alleged interference in the presidential election.

The local organizers says they’ll host all the actions launched by the national Women’s March group. The second is to create “huddles,” small groups to discuss goals for the emerging political movement.