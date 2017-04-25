Murfreesboro's Central Magnet Leaps To Become Tennessee's Top High School

By 2 hours ago
  • Principal John Ash speaks to students at Central Magnet in preparation for the school's first graduation in 2013.
    Principal John Ash speaks to students at Central Magnet in preparation for the school's first graduation in 2013.
    courtesy Rutherford County Schools

The title of top high school in Tennessee has moved to Murfreesboro for the first time. Central Magnet jumped to number one in the closely watched U.S. News and World Report rankings.

Nashville's Hume Fogg and MLK magnets have gone back and forth as Tennessee's top high school — often ranking in the top 50 nationwide. This year, it's Central at the top, at number 37 in the country. Hume Fogg was 58. MLK dropped to 121.

Schools are ranked — in part — by how many graduates are considered college-ready. For Central, that was nearly 97 percent. The 6th-through-12th grade school also had 100 percent of students score proficient in English and math.

Principal John Ash says he's particularly proud of the 92 percent pass rate for advanced placement tests.

"AP — to us — is a good indicator because it does compare our best students to other schools' best students," Ash says. "So when we have a high level of success there, we take a lot of pride."

Central is located in an old building, but it's a young school. It's only been around since 2010, meaning its first 6th-graders graduate this year. Ash says it will be difficult to see them go.

Tags: 
Central Magnet
Rutherford County

Related Content

How A Tiny Tennessee Town Built A Sewer And Finally Started Growing

By Feb 1, 2017
Eagleville, Tennessee, post office photo
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

There’s only one place in Middle Tennessee that has built a new sewer system — from scratch — in recent years. Eagleville, the one-stoplight town of 650 people in Rutherford County, has cleaned up a foul smell that used to hang in the air. And the town is now seeing its first major development interest in a decade.

Latest Scores Show Metro Schools Gaining On The Rest Of Tennessee

By Jul 29, 2015
Blake Farmer / WPLN

The largest school district in Middle Tennessee is patting itself on the back for modest improvements over last year. School-level test scores show Metro is making gains faster than the state as a whole.

Metro Schools Chips Away At Bus Driver Shortage

By David Wright Smith Oct 27, 2015
David Smith/WPLN

The Metro Nashville school board has received 60 applications for bus drivers since sounding the alarm about a shortage. But that’s still not enough to fill the 150 vacancies that have resulted in students being stranded on sidewalks for hours in recent weeks.

Rutherford Testing Delays Add To TNReady Headaches

By Mar 11, 2016
Pete / Flickr

“Parents are frustrated, teachers are frustrated, everyone is frustrated.” That’s the official response from Rutherford County Schools today as they’re seeing further delays with TNReady testing material.

 

Up until last night, administrators expected the tests for all 45 schools to arrive today. They did arrive, but only for about half the schools. Which puts the district in a tough situation.

 