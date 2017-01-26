Movers & Thinkers: What Kind Of Personality Do You Need To Respond To Crises?

  • Rosemary Plorin, CEO of Lovell Communications, talks about her work at Movers & Thinkers #9: Responders.
As a crisis communicator, Rosemary Plorin is always on call. She works with hospitals and other health care companies and if something goes wrong — for example, a hospital is under investigation or a doctor misbehaves — she gets called in to manage the company's reputation. She talked in our live series Movers & Thinkers about the kind of personality it takes for this line of work.

This audio is an excerpt from the latest episode of our Movers & Thinkers podcast. Hear more of the conversation with Rosemary and two other emergency responders — a police chaplain and a trauma surgeon — by listening to our podcast on our website, on iTunes, or on Google Play.

