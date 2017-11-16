 Movers & Thinkers: Taking Comfort In The Graves Of Nashville City Cemetery | Nashville Public Radio

Movers & Thinkers: Taking Comfort In The Graves Of Nashville City Cemetery

  • Fred Zahn, who works for the Metro Historical Commission, talks about his work finding unmarked graves at a live taping of Movers & Thinkers.
    Kara McLeland / WPLN

Cemeteries are not a place where most people want to spend a lot of time — unless, of course, they're dead. Then, having a place of their own, with some nice words on a headstone, can be the most important thing.

At least, that's how Fred Zahn sees it.

Zahn works with the Metro Historical Commission, and a big part of his job is finding and restoring unmarked graves at the Nashville City Cemetery. He talked to WPLN's Emily Siner for our live series Movers & Thinkers about the power of marking one's legacy.

