Movers & Thinkers: Taking Comfort In The Graves Of Nashville City Cemetery

Cemeteries are not a place where most people want to spend a lot of time — unless, of course, they're dead. Then, having a place of their own, with some nice words on a headstone, can be the most important thing.

At least, that's how Fred Zahn sees it.

Zahn works with the Metro Historical Commission, and a big part of his job is finding and restoring unmarked graves at the Nashville City Cemetery. He talked to WPLN's Emily Siner for our live series Movers & Thinkers about the power of marking one's legacy.

