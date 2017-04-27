Movers & Thinkers: How A Star Wars Superfan Explains His Obsession

  • Chris Lee, left, speaks about his lifelong Star Wars superfandom.
    Tony Gonzalez

Having a singular interest in something particularly nerdy can be isolating. But Chris Lee, who lives in Nashville and has loved the Star Wars franchise ever since he saw A New Hope in 1977, has found a community of people around the country who share his passion. He talked to WPLN’s Emily Siner during a live taping of our podcast Movers & Thinkers about finding his tribe. 


This audio is an excerpt from the latest episode of our Movers & Thinkers podcast. Hear more of the conversation on our website, on iTunes, or on Google Play.

Join us for the live taping of the next episode of Movers & Thinkers at Podcast Party, an evening showcasing Nashville Public Radio's podcasts on May 11.

