Movers & Thinkers: How A Nashville Trauma Surgeon Handles The Emotional Toll Of The Job

A hospital trauma ward is filled with unexpected emergencies: Doctors see patients with sudden and severe injuries, like those in a car crash, and they often have to make life-changing decisions on a moment's notice. It's a stressful job, but Vanderbilt trauma surgeon Tim Nunez explains how he and others deal with the pressure.

This audio is an excerpt from the latest episode of our Movers & Thinkers podcast. Hear more of the conversation with Tim and two other emergency responders — a police chaplain and a crisis communicator — by listening to our podcast on our website, on iTunes, or on Google Play.

