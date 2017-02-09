Movers & Thinkers: The Heavy Burden Of A Nashville Police Chaplain

By 2 hours ago
  • James Duke speaks at the Movers & Thinkers live taping in December.
    James Duke speaks at the Movers & Thinkers live taping in December.
    Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

In the Metro Nashville Police Department, the official chaplain is always on call in case of emergency. In this role, James Duke counsels other police officers in crisis, and he also delivers death notifications to families around the city when someone has died.

It's an intense job, and in our live series Movers & Thinkers, he talked about how it affects his own life. 

