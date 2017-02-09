Movers & Thinkers: The Heavy Burden Of A Nashville Police Chaplain

Hear the radio version of this story.

In the Metro Nashville Police Department, the official chaplain is always on call in case of emergency. In this role, James Duke counsels other police officers in crisis, and he also delivers death notifications to families around the city when someone has died.

It's an intense job, and in our live series Movers & Thinkers, he talked about how it affects his own life.

This audio is an excerpt from the latest episode of our Movers & Thinkers podcast. Hear more of the conversation with James and two other emergency responders — a trauma surgeon and a crisis communicator — by listening to our podcast on our website, on iTunes, or on Google Play.

You can sign up to attend the live taping for the next episode of Movers & Thinkers here.