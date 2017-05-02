Movers & Thinkers: Discovering Your Inner Nerd As An Adult

Sometimes, the desire to fit in stops people from doing things they really love. Morley Bankston, a computer programmer in Nashville, avoided anything related to math or science in high school because she was afraid of being labeled a “nerd.” She talked to WPLN’s Emily Siner as part of our live series Movers & Thinkers about discovering that side of herself as an adult.

Hear a snippet of our interview with Morley Bankston.

