A Movers & Thinkers 2-Year Anniversary Update

In honor of #throwbackThursday, it seems fitting to share this Movers & Thinkers anniversary: The first live show of this podcast took place almost exactly two years ago. This is my heartfelt audio thank-you note.

Since Nashville Public Radio launched M&T in April 2015, we've also launched three other podcasts: Curious Nashville, Neighbors and the yet-to-be-released Versify, coming this summer.

So, to celebrate our deep dive into longform audio storytelling, we are throwing a party — a podcast party. In fact, that's what we're calling it. Podcast Party is a night of live stories on stage, at the Nashville Children's Theatre on May 11. There's a Curious Nashville puppet show, a live performance of Neighbors, poetry readings and music from Versify, and wine and hors d'oeuvres.

And we'll also have the two-year anniversary show of Movers & Thinkers! The theme is "reinventors" — people who've had to start over in their lives and careers. I'm interviewing Vanessa Carlton, a one-time pop star who has rediscovered her true musical intentions; Chris Echegaray, a former reporter who now works with bilingual families in public schools; and Chip Peay, a real estate agent who once managed the careers of Loretta Lynn and Alan Jackson. Hope to see you at the live taping!

