Mobile Home Park Expansion in Nashville Put On Hold Indefinitely

By 3 hours ago
  • A dozen residents of UHM mobile home parks were recently evicted without explanation and told to move their trailers within 30 days. The company has been expanding in Nashville, updating its parks and pitching them as affordable housing.
    Meribah Knight / WPLN (File photo)

A proposal to expand a large mobile home park in Nashville has been shelved for the foreseeable future. The deferral came after the park owner terminated a number of residents’ leases with no explanation.

It had been waiting months for a vote by the Metro Planning Commission. But on Thursday, New Jersey-based UMH Properties asked to indefinitely defer its request to add 155 more mobile homes to one of its parks off Dickerson Pike.

According to a city spokesman, UMH didn’t specify a reason. But because UMH didn’t formally withdraw, the appeal for expansion can be put back on the agenda at the company’s request.

The about-face comes on the heels of forcing nearly a dozen residents to move their mobile homes with 30 days’ notice.

Two of UMH’s parks are in Councilman Scott Davis’s district. He and attorney Erin Coleman stood outside the city meeting, plotting. To prevent future evictions, they want to make a zoning change for the parks, one that would allow residents to form their own home owners’ associations.

UMH did not immediately respond to WPLN’s request for comment. After a decade of buying up parks in the Nashville area, the company is the region’s largest operator of mobile home parks.

Tags: 
planning commission

