Metro Schools Quickly Admits Mistake For Not Canceling Classes

By 4 seconds ago
  • Snow blanketed much of Nashville Friday morning, after Metro Schools had decided to remain open.
    Snow blanketed much of Nashville Friday morning, after Metro Schools had decided to remain open.
    courtesy Donna Richmond

Administrators in Nashville wasted no time apologizing for not cancelling classes sooner Friday morning.

Chief operating officer Chris Henson says conditions were much different at 5 a.m. as the first buses needed to get rolling. Snow appeared to be staying to the south of Davidson County. The district assured parents that school was on.

A couple of hours later, busloads of children were stuck on patches of ice. One skidded into a mailbox. And others were involved in minor accidents, though no serious injuries were reported.

"We made the best decision we feel like with the information we had, realizing that conditions changed," Henson said at a 10 a.m. press conference. "If we would have known that those conditions were going to change, obviously, we would have made a different decision."

The district chose to release students early even as bus pick-ups were still underway.

While questions on social media were focused at the new superintendent from Maryland, Henson says Shawn Joseph should not be blamed. Henson, who is a longtime administrator with the district, says his office ultimately made the call.

Tags: 
MNPS

Related Content

Nashville Business Leaders Demand More Accountability On MNPS Literacy

By Dec 19, 2016
Marc Hill / courtesy Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

Business leaders say they want Nashville's public schools held more accountable for improving literacy among students. In an annual report card from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, they conclude there's been little — if any — improvement across the district.

Metro Schools Freezes Teacher Travel As Part Of Financial Overhaul

By Sep 30, 2016
Youtube

Metro Schools is suspending all work-related travel expenses for staff, including professional conferences, summits and educational opportunities, at least temporarily.

Metro Schools Initiates Search For Wasteful Spending

By Oct 3, 2016
MNPS / via Facebook

Metro Schools has initiated a deep search for wasteful spending. A team of top finance officials is scrutinizing every contract worth more than $100,000.

National Charter School Advocate Made Big Blitz In Tennessee Prior To August Election

By Oct 13, 2016
Pete / Flickr

A national charter school advocate funneled more than $100,000 into Tennessee races in the final days before the August election. New campaign finance figures show Stand for Children targeted much of the spending on Nashville school board races.