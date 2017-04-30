Metro Council Faces Tuesday Showdown On Future Of Short-Term Rentals

  • Metro Planning Director Doug Sloan's department drew up an alternative to the restrictions on investor-owned short-term rentals, though the Metro Planning Commission voted against it.
    Blake Farmer / WPLN (File photo)

The fate of a majority of Nashville Airbnbs and short-term rentals hang in the balance this week. The Metro Council is scheduled to vote on a measure that would halt any new permits to owners who don’t live on site. And the existing permits would begin fazing out. The measure was given preliminary approval by the city's planning commission after a debate lasting until 1 a.m.

Owners of short-term rentals — some who live out-of-county, others out of state — are defending their source of income. And Megan McCray, who lives across town from her Airbnb in East Nashville, says she's never had complaints.

"We have become friends with the neighbors there," McCray said. "I actually know more of them than the condo I lived in for four years."

But neighbors have begun calling these rentals "mini-hotels," saying they don't belong in residential neighborhoods. After two years of permitting Airbnbs, the Codes Department data shows a majority are investor-owned. Karen Rich, who says her elderly mother lives beside a busy Airbnb, argues that communities are starting to feel the affects, beyond the occasional noisy bachelorette party.

"Nobody has mentioned the fact that when you have transients coming in for the weekend, you don't have families living in these homes. You don’t have children going to the neighborhood schools, you don't have families supporting the neighborhood schools," she told the Planning Commission.

The panel signed off on the proposed restrictions, which don't have much affect on owners who live on the property with their rental unit.

Yet an alternative proposal drawn up by the Metro Planning Department seeks to maintain the investor-owned option. It substantially raises the fees to apply for a permit and increases enforcement. Airbnb's Laura Spanjian flew in from Houston to tell the commission she hopes that option will be considered.

"While there may continue to be some issues that need to be discussed as we move forward, we look forward to you giving us and the [Metro] Council an opportunity to bring a truly state-of-the-art permitting and enforcement system to this city," she said.

The Planning Commission did not give its recommendation to the proposal supported by Airbnb, but ultimately the Metro Council has the final say. Airbnb is also working on the state level to guard against what it sees as excessive regulation from cities.

In its marathon 8-hour meeting, the Planning Commission debated the short-term rental regulations and heard from residents on both sides. The action begins at hour four in the video above.

Nashville's New Airbnb Regulations Don't Seem To Be Hurting Its Popularity

By Lily Williams Jun 29, 2015
Christine Rondeau / Flickr

New regulations on Airbnb hosts don’t seem to be putting a damper on the their numbers in Nashville. A new city ordinance requires all hosts to obtain a short-term rental permit and goes into effect July 1.

Airbnb Boosts Nashville Tourism Revenues — But Not Like Some Predicted

By Jun 6, 2016
Nashville Airbnb rates
Airbnb screenshot

A year ago, Metro Nashville got serious about regulating and taxing Airbnbs and other short-term rentals. Since then, they’ve brought in $1.7 million in tax revenue, according to new data requested by WPLN.

Yet this revenue has not reached a widely cited prediction.

Nashville Is About To Regulate Airbnb, But Enforcement Is Another Story

By Feb 17, 2015
Airbnb

Despite a new ordinance to regulate Airbnb, scofflaws could easily skirt Nashville’s new rules governing short-term rental property. The Metro Council is expected to give final approval Tuesday.

Homeowners may be renting out their entire house, just a room or even a camper parked out back. Starting July 1st, they would need a permit to do so. Without one, there’d be a $50 fine per infraction…if they get caught.

5 Key Arguments In Tennessee’s Debate Over Short-Term Rentals

By Sep 16, 2016
Tennessee short term rentals
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Tennessee has entered into a major debate over the future of Airbnbs and other short-term rental properties. State lawmakers heard three hours of conflicting testimony on Thursday while considering upcoming legislative action, which could overrule local ordinances.

Controversial In Nashville, Airbnb Regulations Now Draw Attention Of State Lawmakers

By Sep 14, 2016
short term rentals Nashville
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

As state lawmakers handle a special session this week, they’re also holding a meeting on another emerging controversy: Airbnbs and other short-term rentals. The possibility of a new state law has localities like Nashville watching closely, and a cross-section of interest groups lined up to speak.