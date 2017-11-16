Meeting Between Nashville Police Chief And 'Justice For Jocques' Cancelled After Months Of Sparring

Hear the radio version of this story.

Members of a local group calling themselves the Justice for Jocques Coalition say they have been asking for months for a meeting with Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson. The group formed after Jocques Clemmons, an African-American man, was killed by a Metro officer in February after he ran from a traffic stop.

It took a four-hour standoff outside the police headquarters last week — which involved multiple threats of arrests by the property owner where the department rents space for their headquarters, and constant back-and-forth with the police via an intercom — for the agency to finally promise that the chief would hear the group.

They've been backing Clemmons’ mother since his death.

The officer who fatally shot him, Joshua Lippert, has been on desk duty since the incident. An investigation to decide if he’d be fired began in May, and six months later, the family wants a resolution.

Last week, Clemmons’ mother, her husband and Theeda Murphy, the coalition’s organizer, said that Deputy Chief James “Damian” Huggins promised a meeting with Anderson.

That’s why they say they were surprised Wednesday to hear that the chief would only meet with the parents and that Murphy, who’s been speaking for the family for months, would not be allowed in the room.

Justice for Jocques said this is the reason they decided to back out. They say that this is an attempt to intimidate and isolate the mother, who is already emotionally vulnerable as the first holiday season approaches without her son.

They also accuse Anderson of denying meetings with citizens who’ve raised concern about the department’s practices and setting arbitrary rules about who may or may not attend.

MNPD did not reply to WPLN’s request for comment.

The group said they will continue to fight for a community oversight board to review police shootings — and a bill to create such a group is scheduled for a second reading before the Metro Council in January. In the meantime, they’ll continue to sit outside the East Precinct, as they have for over a month, calling for Lippert’s firing.