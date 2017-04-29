March & April, 1977

On this week's Bluegrass Breakdown, we'll be diving head first into the mighty bluegrassical doins of March and April, 1977 when, among other things: fiddler Paul Warren takes a leave of absence from Lester Flatt's Nashville Grass for health reasons and is temporarily replaced by Benny Martin; Dale Try "Stoney" Cooper of Wilma Lee & Stoney Cooper fame passes away from a heart attack at 58; Jim and Jesse and the Virginia Boys play at the Wembley International Festival of Country Music in London, England; Byron Berline and Doug Dillard appear with Arlo Guthrie in Santa Monica, CA; and both Bill Harrell's legs are broken in a car accident.