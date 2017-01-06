Manufacturing sector still seeks route to a rebound in the New Year

Is there any hope for a manufacturing rebound in 2017? The signs haven’t looked great, with the dollar strong and strengthening. A strong dollar makes U.S. exports more expensive. Factories actually shed jobs in 2016. But manufacturers say they’re optimistic that a domestic stimulus package — the kind of infrastructure spending plan that President-elect Donald Trump has championed — could help. But if manufacturers do go looking for workers, they’ll face a tight labor market. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent in November, and we’ll get the latest jobless figures for December later today.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.



