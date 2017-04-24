Manufacturing can help itself by hiring more women, study says

For some time we’ve heard that American manufacturing is in long-term decline — and that’s true, at least in terms of how many people it employs and how much of what we consume is made here. But manufacturing has rebounded since the recession, and there are lots of lean, mean, technology-driven manufacturers thriving all over country. Yet employers increasingly complain they can’t find enough skilled workers to meet current demand and grow. A new report says the industry could help itself a huge amount by doing one thing: hiring more women.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.