Live in Studio C: Vanderbilt Opera Theater

Mozart wrote his opera, The Marriage of Figaro, in the late 18th century, long before reality television. However, a new production featuring Blair School of Music students highlights the similarities between the over-the-top antics and scheming of the classical-era plot and modern-day shows like Big Brother and The Bachelor. Ahead of their very contemporary production, singers from the Vanderbilt Opera Theater came to sing highlights from the show.

Set list:

"If that big blowhard wants some diversion..."

Luke Harnish (Figaro)

"When I first met him"

Samantha Long (Countess)

"Beloved don't delay, the night is falling"

Lauren Urquhart (Susanna)

Act II trio: "Susanna, what's the matter?"

Matthew Brennan (Count)

Samantha Long

Lauren Urquhart

Act III duet: "To Romeo"

Samantha Long

Lauren Urquhart

Act II finale excerpt "Count, our case demands a hearing"