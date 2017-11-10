 Live in Studio C: Vanderbilt Opera Theater | Nashville Public Radio
Live in Studio C

Live in Studio C: Vanderbilt Opera Theater

  • Nina Cardona / Nashville Public Radio

Mozart wrote his opera, The Marriage of Figaro, in the late 18th century, long before reality television. However, a new production featuring Blair School of Music students highlights the similarities between the over-the-top antics and scheming of the classical-era plot and modern-day shows like Big Brother and The Bachelor. Ahead of their very contemporary production, singers from the Vanderbilt Opera Theater came to sing highlights from the show.

Set list:

"If that big blowhard wants some diversion..."

  • Luke Harnish (Figaro)

"When I first met him"

  • Samantha Long (Countess)

"Beloved don't delay, the night is falling"

  • Lauren Urquhart (Susanna)

Act II trio: "Susanna, what's the matter?"

  • Matthew Brennan (Count)
  • Samantha Long
  • Lauren Urquhart

Act III duet: "To Romeo"

  • Samantha Long
  • Lauren Urquhart

Act II finale excerpt "Count, our case demands a hearing"

  • Matthew Brennan
  • Samantha Long
  • Lauren Urquhart
  • Ilanna Starr (Marcellina)
  • Nate Stephenson (Basilio)
  • Joshua Sheppard (Dr. Bartolo)
  • Luke Harnish
