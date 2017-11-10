Live in Studio C: Vanderbilt Opera Theater

Mozart wrote his opera, The Marriage of Figaro, in the late 18th century, long before reality television. However, a new production featuring Blair School of Music students highlights the similarities between the over-the-top antics and scheming of the classical-era plot and modern-day shows like Big Brother and The Bachelor. Ahead of their very contemporary production, singers from the Vanderbilt Opera Theater came to sing highlights from the show.
Set list:
"If that big blowhard wants some diversion..."
- Luke Harnish (Figaro)
"When I first met him"
- Samantha Long (Countess)
"Beloved don't delay, the night is falling"
- Lauren Urquhart (Susanna)
Act II trio: "Susanna, what's the matter?"
- Matthew Brennan (Count)
- Samantha Long
- Lauren Urquhart
Act III duet: "To Romeo"
- Samantha Long
- Lauren Urquhart
Act II finale excerpt "Count, our case demands a hearing"
- Matthew Brennan
- Samantha Long
- Lauren Urquhart
- Ilanna Starr (Marcellina)
- Nate Stephenson (Basilio)
- Joshua Sheppard (Dr. Bartolo)
- Luke Harnish