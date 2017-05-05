Related Program: 
Live in Studio C

Live In Studio C: Nashville Symphony Chamber Chorus

By 44 minutes ago
  • Nina Cardona / Nashville Public Radio

The Nashville Symphony and Chorus will soon perform and record a requiem written by American composer John Harbison around the time of the 9/11 attacks. A portion of the chorus and their director, Tucker Biddlecombe, used their visit to Studio C to give examples of how Harbison's music works in the context of the long tradition of requiems, plus some insight as to how the music is constructed.

Set list:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Veni Sancte Spiritus, K. 47

John Harbison: An American Requiem

  • selections (with commentary)
Tags: 
Classical

Related Content

Live in Studio C: Matt Combs, fiddle and Nate Strasser, piano

By Apr 28, 2017
Nina Cardona / Nashville Public Radio

Matt Combs plays old-time fiddle and violin with a variety of Nashville musicians and teaches at Blair, as well as composing and producing. Nate Strass, who recently moved here, composes and arranges music for films and television. The two have co-written a concert piece they describe as a "cinematic overview of the history of fiddle music." 

Nashville In Harmony To Sing The Tragedy, Triumph And Beauty Of WWII Codebreaker Alan Turing's Life

By Apr 20, 2017
unknown passport photographer / King's College Library, Cambridge

This weekend, a group of Nashville ensembles will present the U.S. premiere of a work they think of not as a performance, but an invitation to activism.

British composer James McCarthy’s oratorio, Codebreaker, illuminates key moments from the life of Alan Turing. The groundbreaking computer scientist broke Germany’s Enigma Code during World War II and established the quintessential test of artificial intelligence. 

Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer And Yo-Yo Ma Found Common Ground In Bach (In A Barn)

By Apr 24, 2017
Danny Clinch / nonesuch.com

A mandolinist, a cellist and a double bassist walk into a barn. No, this isn’t the beginning of some terribly bad joke, but it is how Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer and Yo-Yo Ma came together to record music of J.S. Bach. Their new album Bach Trios was released earlier this month. 