Live In Studio C: Nashville Symphony Chamber Chorus

The Nashville Symphony and Chorus will soon perform and record a requiem written by American composer John Harbison around the time of the 9/11 attacks. A portion of the chorus and their director, Tucker Biddlecombe, used their visit to Studio C to give examples of how Harbison's music works in the context of the long tradition of requiems, plus some insight as to how the music is constructed.
Set list:
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Veni Sancte Spiritus, K. 47
John Harbison: An American Requiem
- selections (with commentary)