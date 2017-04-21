Related Program: 
Live in Studio C

Live in Studio C: Music City Horn Quartet

  • Nina Cardona / Nashville Public Radio

The Music City Horn Quartet is a somewhat new ensemble of Nashville freelance French horn players (including one horn maker!), all of  whom also have ties to Clarksville's Gateway Chamber Orchestra: Jennifer Kummer, Tara Johnson, John Gough and Joey Demko. They've brought a collection of music originally written for other instruments or ensembles, arranged for four horns.

Set list: 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet 117 in E flat, K. 160, arr. by Christopher U. Jones

Claude Debussy: Clare de lune, arr. by Bill Holcome, Jr.

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in c from Well Tempered Clavier, Book II, arr. Lowell Shaw

  • Fugue

Ludgwig van Beethoven: String Quartet, Op. 18 No. 2, arr. by Christopher Jones

  • Finale
