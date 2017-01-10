Live in Studio C: Matt Davich and friends

On this week's program, we got the rare treat of hearing a group of musicians try on a new ensemble for size. Matt Davich, who we often hear on saxophone, brought his clarinet to Studio C along with friends Jeff Lisenby (accordian, piano) and Emily Nelson (cello). They played a handful of tunes with echoes of European and South American folk traditions, along with one of opera's greatest hits.
Set list:
Bock & Harnick: Fiddler on the Roof
- Sabbath Prayer
- Sunrise, Sunset
Jeff Lisenby: A Spy in Tortuga
Ruloch O'Carolan: Sheebeg Shemore
Choros
Giacomo Puccini: Turandot
- Nessun Dorma