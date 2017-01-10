Related Program: 
Live in Studio C

Live in Studio C: Matt Davich and friends

By
Live in Studio C
  • Nina Cardona / Nashville Public Radio

On this week's program, we got the rare treat of hearing a group of musicians try on a new ensemble for size. Matt Davich, who we often hear on saxophone, brought his clarinet to Studio C along with friends Jeff Lisenby (accordian, piano) and Emily Nelson (cello). They played a handful of tunes with echoes of European and South American folk traditions, along with one of opera's greatest hits.

Set list:

Bock & Harnick: Fiddler on the Roof

  • Sabbath Prayer
  • Sunrise, Sunset

Jeff Lisenby: A Spy in Tortuga

Ruloch O'Carolan: Sheebeg Shemore

Choros

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot

  • Nessun Dorma
Classical

Last year around this time, violinist Jessica Blackwell told her friend, violist and composer Christopher Farrell, that she'd really like him to write a violin solo. What's more, she challenged him to move beyond the chamber music he'd written to date and compose a piece for orchestra. The end result gets its world premiere December 6 at a performance of the Nashville Philharmonic. Farrell and Blackwell, plus pianist Megan Gale, gave us a sneak peek by playing a reduced version of the Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra.