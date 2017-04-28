Related Program: 
Live in Studio C

Live in Studio C: Matt Combs, fiddle and Nate Strasser, piano

By 35 seconds ago
  • Nina Cardona / Nashville Public Radio

Matt Combs plays old-time fiddle and violin with a variety of Nashville musicians and teaches at Blair, as well as composing and producing. Nate Strass, who recently moved here, composes and arranges music for films and television. The two have co-written a concert piece they describe as a "cinematic overview of the history of fiddle music." 

The pair are currently playing it as a duet at recitals, including one this Saturday at East Brentwood Presbyterian Church. An orchestral version will be premiered next year with the Wheeling Symphony in West Virginia.

Set list:

Matt Combs and Nate Strasser: Appalachian Rhapsody

Ed Haley: The Three Forks of Sandy

Tags: 
Classical

Related Content

Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer And Yo-Yo Ma Found Common Ground In Bach (In A Barn)

By Apr 24, 2017
Danny Clinch / nonesuch.com

A mandolinist, a cellist and a double bassist walk into a barn. No, this isn’t the beginning of some terribly bad joke, but it is how Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer and Yo-Yo Ma came together to record music of J.S. Bach. Their new album Bach Trios was released earlier this month. 

Nashville In Harmony To Sing The Tragedy, Triumph And Beauty Of WWII Codebreaker Alan Turing's Life

By Apr 20, 2017
unknown passport photographer / King's College Library, Cambridge

This weekend, a group of Nashville ensembles will present the U.S. premiere of a work they think of not as a performance, but an invitation to activism.

British composer James McCarthy’s oratorio, Codebreaker, illuminates key moments from the life of Alan Turing. The groundbreaking computer scientist broke Germany’s Enigma Code during World War II and established the quintessential test of artificial intelligence. 

Live in Studio C: Music City Horn Quartet

By Apr 21, 2017
Nina Cardona / Nashville Public Radio

The Music City Horn Quartet is a somewhat new ensemble of Nashville freelance French horn players (including one horn maker!), all of  whom also have ties to Clarksville's Gateway Chamber Orchestra: Jennifer Kummer, Tara Johnson, John Gough and Joey Demko. They've brought a collection of music originally written for other instruments or ensembles, arranged for four horns.