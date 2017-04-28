Live in Studio C: Matt Combs, fiddle and Nate Strasser, piano

Matt Combs plays old-time fiddle and violin with a variety of Nashville musicians and teaches at Blair, as well as composing and producing. Nate Strass, who recently moved here, composes and arranges music for films and television. The two have co-written a concert piece they describe as a "cinematic overview of the history of fiddle music."

The pair are currently playing it as a duet at recitals, including one this Saturday at East Brentwood Presbyterian Church. An orchestral version will be premiered next year with the Wheeling Symphony in West Virginia.

Set list:

Matt Combs and Nate Strasser: Appalachian Rhapsody

Ed Haley: The Three Forks of Sandy