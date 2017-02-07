Related Program: 
Live In Studio C: Jeffrey Williams, Baritone And Jennifer McGuire, Piano

  • Nina Cardona / Nashville Public Radio

This season, Clarksville's Gateway Chamber Orchestra is using music to examine elements that make Middle Tennessee what it is. In a nod to both nearby Fort Campbell and the impact of the Civil War on the region, the performance coming up this weekend focuses on the military. The orchestra will play the military symphony by Haydn, Ravel's Le Tombeau du Couperin, which was inspired by friends of the composer lost in World War I, and John Adams's setting of Walt Whitman's poem about caring for Civil War wounded.

In Studio C, Baritone Jeffrey Williams performed portions of that last piece, The Wound Dresser, with Jennifer McGuire playing a piano reduction of the orchestra score.

Full performances take place 4:00 pm Sunday in Clarksville at Austin Peay State University's Mabry Concert Hall and again in Franklin at 7:30 pm on Monday at The Franklin Theater.

You can hear live performances of Nashville and Midstate musicians each Tuesday at 12:06pm on Classical 91.1, with rebroadcasts Thursday evenings at 6:06pm.

