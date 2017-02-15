Related Program: 
Live in Studio C

Live in Studio C: Heather Conner and Caleb Harris, piano

  • Nina Cardona / Nashville Public Radio

Pianists Heather Conner and Caleb Harris primarily perform as soloists, but the married couple also makes beautiful music together from time to time. On this Valentine's Day, they gave us a preview of their concert next month at the Blair School of Music, where both of them teach. 

Their duet for that concert is a piece by Debussy that requires two pianos, so for their in-studio performance, they've subbed in another Debussy piece that allows them to play together on the same keyboard.

Set list:

Frederic Chopin: Three Etudes (played by Caleb Harris)

  • Etude Op. 10, no. 3 in E
  • Etude Op. 25, no. 1 in A flat "Aolian"
  • Etude Op. 25, no. 10 in b "Octave"

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op. 42 (played by Heather Conner)

  • Variations 14-20, with coda

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (played by both)

  • mvt. 1: En bateau
