Live in Studio C: Carol McClure and Clara Warford, harp

Nashville harpist and teacher Carol McClure's fine album of Christmas favorites is often heard on Classical 91.1 during December. She brought student Clara Warford in to Studio C to give us a live performance of music spanning this month of holidays and feast days.
Set list:
Solstice Solo (Clara)
- Marcel Tournier: Vers la Source dans le bois
Advent Solo (Carol)
- traditional, arr. McClure: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Christmas Solo (Clara)
- traditional, arr. McClure: Angels We Have Heard in High
Christmas Solos (Carol)
- traditional, arr. McClure: I Wonder as I Wander
- traditional, arr. McClure: What Child Is This?
Feast of the Holy Innocents Solo (Clara)
- traditional, arr. McClure: Coventry Carol
New Year Solo (Clara)
- Marcel Tournier: Jazz Band
Spirit of the Season (Duet)
- traditional, arr. McClure: Joy the World