Live in Studio C: Carol McClure and Clara Warford, harp

Last year around this time, violinist Jessica Blackwell told her friend, violist and composer Christopher Farrell, that she'd really like him to write a violin solo. What's more, she challenged him to move beyond the chamber music he'd written to date and compose a piece for orchestra. The end result gets its world premiere December 6 at a performance of the Nashville Philharmonic. Farrell and Blackwell, plus pianist Megan Gale, gave us a sneak peek by playing a reduced version of the Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra.