Live in Studio C: Carol McClure and Clara Warford, harp

  • Nina Cardona / Nashville Public Radio

Nashville harpist and teacher Carol McClure's fine album of Christmas favorites is often heard on Classical 91.1 during December. She brought student Clara Warford in to Studio C to give us a live performance of music spanning this month of holidays and feast days.

Set list:

Solstice Solo (Clara)

  • Marcel Tournier: Vers la Source dans le bois

Advent Solo (Carol)

  • traditional, arr. McClure: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Christmas Solo (Clara)

  • traditional, arr. McClure: Angels We Have Heard in High

Christmas Solos (Carol)

  • traditional, arr. McClure: I Wonder as I Wander
  • traditional, arr. McClure: What Child Is This?

Feast of the Holy Innocents Solo (Clara)

  • traditional, arr. McClure: Coventry Carol

New Year Solo (Clara)

  • Marcel Tournier: Jazz Band

Spirit of the Season (Duet)

  • traditional, arr. McClure: Joy the World 
Live in Studio C: Brass Arts Quintet

By Dec 16, 2016

The Brass Arts Quintet is a faculty ensemble at a university known for its stellar brass program, Tennessee Tech. The group brought us selections from their annual holiday concert, including several of the members' own arrangements of Christmas classics. Raquel Rodriguez and Chris McCormick play trumpet. Greg Danner is on French horn. The trombonist is Joshua Hauser, and Jesse Chavez plays tuba.

Live in Studio C: Violinist Jessica Blackwell, Pianist Megan Gale and Composer Christopher Farrell

By Dec 2, 2016
Nina Cardona / Nashville Public Radio

Last year around this time, violinist Jessica Blackwell told her friend, violist and composer Christopher Farrell, that she'd really like him to write a violin solo. What's more, she challenged him to move beyond the chamber music he'd written to date and compose a piece for orchestra. The end result gets its world premiere December 6 at a performance of the Nashville Philharmonic. Farrell and Blackwell, plus pianist Megan Gale, gave us a sneak peek by playing a reduced version of the Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra.