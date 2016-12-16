Live in Studio C: Brass Arts Quintet

The Brass Arts Quintet is a faculty ensemble at a university known for its stellar brass program, Tennessee Tech. The group brought us selections from their annual holiday concert, including several of the members' own arrangements of Christmas classics. Raquel Rodriguez and Chris McCormick play trumpet. Greg Danner is on French horn. The trombonist is Joshua Hauser, and Jesse Chavez plays tuba.
Set list:
traditional, arr. J. Chavez: Ding Dong, Merrily On High
J. Williams: "Somewhere In My Memory" from Home Alone
S. Cahn and J. Styne, arr. J. Hauser: The Christmas Waltz
F. Gruber, arr. C. McCormack: Silent Night
J. Marks, arr. Z. Smith: Holly Jolly Christmas
L. Cohen, arr. J. Hauser: Hallelujah
A. Hague/T. Geisel, arr. B. Bjornes: You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch
R. Bagdasarian, arr. J. Hauser: The Chipmunk Song