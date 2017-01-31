Live in Studio C: Blakemore Trio

The Blakemore Trio is preparing to go on the road. The ensemble, made up of faculty from Vanderbilt's Blair School of Music, will soon go on a tour of California, with performances in San Diego, Los Angeles and Desert Springs. In Studio C, pianist Amy Dorfmann, violinist Carolyn Huebl and Felix Wang shared a taste of the program they'll be taking to the West Coast.
Set list:
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Trio in G K. 564
- mvt. 1 Allegro
Adam Schoenberg: Luna y Mar
Dmitri Shostakovich: Trio No. 2 in e Op. 67
- mvt. 1 Andante