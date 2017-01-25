Live In Studio C: Blair Student Showcase

Related Program: 
Each year, students at Vanderbilt University's Blair School of Music compete to earn their place in a student showcase. Blair's Kristin Whittlesey brought a few of this year's performers in for a sneak peak of the show, which takes place Friday night at 8:00.

Set list:

Johannes Brahms: Violin sonata No. 1 in G, Op. 78

  • mvt. 1 Vivace ma non troppo

Eliza Wong, violin; David Rodgers, piano

Franz List: Transcendental Etude No. 10 in f

William Woodward, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La Nozze di Figaro

  • recitative: E Susana non vien
  • aria: Dove sono i bei momenti

Sam Long, soprano

Meredith Wilson: The Music Man

  • Till There Was You

David Rodgers, piano

