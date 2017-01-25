Live In Studio C: Blair Student Showcase

Each year, students at Vanderbilt University's Blair School of Music compete to earn their place in a student showcase. Blair's Kristin Whittlesey brought a few of this year's performers in for a sneak peak of the show, which takes place Friday night at 8:00.
Set list:
Johannes Brahms: Violin sonata No. 1 in G, Op. 78
- mvt. 1 Vivace ma non troppo
Eliza Wong, violin; David Rodgers, piano
Franz List: Transcendental Etude No. 10 in f
William Woodward, piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La Nozze di Figaro
- recitative: E Susana non vien
- aria: Dove sono i bei momenti
Sam Long, soprano
Meredith Wilson: The Music Man
- Till There Was You
David Rodgers, piano