Listen To Music Recorded 83 Years Ago Inside The Old Tennessee State Prison

By 14 minutes ago
  • Tennessee State Prison
    In 1933, folk recordings were made with inmates at the Tennessee State Penitentiary.
    Tennessee State Library & Archives

The old Tennessee State Prison, also known as “The Castle,” has drawn a lot of attention this year. There’s been talk of redeveloping the largely dormant site along the Cumberland River. And with the blessing of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, a flying drone video documented the property extensively.

But it was in a different medium, back in 1933, that the prison produced some little-known musical recordings.

The genre of field recordings pivoted that year as folklore father-son duo John and Alan Lomax sought out prisons across the south.

“Folk songs are primarily an expression for people who don’t get other ways to put their thoughts out,” says Mark Jackson, an MTSU English professor who studies American folk and political music and curated a jail songs compilation in 2012.

Jackson says prison recordings gave poor, oppressed people — and African-Americans — the chance to express harsh realities. And the listeners, then and now, can gain understanding and empathy for overlooked groups.

About the arrival at the Tennessee State Penitentiary, Jackson writes:

When Lomax arrived in 1933, the prison was still awash in human flotsam; men and women (both black and white) were packed into deteriorating cells and suffering under the administration of cash-strapped state authorities. But in this imposing structure, overfilled with those society had convicted and then shunned, Lomax found many wonderful singers who gave voice to the experiences of the black community…

Inside, the folklorists captured work songs like “Jumping Judy,” which they’d first documented only a couple days earlier at the Shelby County Workhouse.

“[Lomax] thought [Allen Prothero] had a really beautiful kind of tenor. He called it ‘bugle-like.’ So it has this kind of force to it, but also a clarity,” Jackson says.

Yet even among field recordings, the Nashville material is little known compared to sessions in Louisiana and Texas. It does, however, include the signature sounds of hard labor, and showcases some female singers, like Rochelle Harris, on the “Steel Laying Holler.”

This card documents the steel laying holler recorded in Nashville.
Credit Library of Congress

Decades before The Prisonaires would top the charts with songs written in the state prison, it was a 500-pound recording machine that set the music to wax.

While the pops and crackles give away the age, Jackson says the material is relevant — from an earlier era of prison overcrowding.

“We can see some people speaking to that from songs of the era,” Jackson says. “It might not be in the way that our president does, or our senators do, but it’s one voice.

Whatever happens to the medieval-looking prison, Jackson says it still deserves study.

“I’m not saying it necessarily it should be kept. Do we need a prison museum of that size? I don’t know,” he said. “But for me, it’s of interest because of its historical significance.”

Tags: 
folklife
Tennessee State Prison
music

Related Content

Tennessee Shows Off Its Old Prison With A Sweet Drone Video In Hopes To Ward Off Trespassers

By Oct 13, 2016
Tennessee State Prison drone video
Courtesy of Brian Siskind

Tennessee’s old state prison — known as ‘The Castle’ and often a backdrop in Hollywood films — is in the spotlight again. This time, state corrections officials enlisted a Nashville filmmaker to fly his drone-mounted cameras throughout the complex that housed inmates from 1898 to 1992. That's when a federal court decision forced the state to move them to a less-crowded and more humane facility. 

Listen: A Tennessean Plays The Blues With An Instrument From The Civil War

By Aug 30, 2016
fife and drum Tennessee
TSLA

About 30 years ago, Tennessee folklorists began making a concerted effort to find overlooked artists and musicians. Those recordings have recently been digitized, and they include Emmanuel Dupree, an expert basket weaver and keeper of a rare musical style.

Listen: A Sad Song Preserved In Tennessee’s State Parks Project

By Aug 8, 2016
Tennessee State Library and Archives
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Long before Tennessee digitized a collection of traditional folk songs and storytelling, a small group of trained researchers had to collect those recordings in the field. That started in earnest in state parks in 1979.

Listen: This Is What A True Tennessee Holler Sounds Like

By Jul 29, 2016
Cayce Russell Tennessee folklife archives
Tennessee State Library & Archives

From ghost stories, to advice on how to build a banjo, to tales from the early days of electricity — all these subjects, along with traditional music, are captured in the Tennessee State Parks Folklife Collection.