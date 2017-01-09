The Limited offers another sign that some retail stores are out of fashion

The Limited has reached the end of the brick and mortar road. The once popular women’s clothing chain and familiar mall tenant is on its way out. While it will be maintaining its online presence, for now, the company confirmed that it’s closing all of its stores across the country. And other big retailers, Aeropostale, Macys and Sears, are also struggling. So what’s with this retail bust cycle? For one thing, people just are wearing more casual clothes, “athleisure wear” like hoodies and sweats and yoga pants. They don’t need to go to an upscale department store to get those. And of course, more and more consumers have been going online to shop for clothes and spending less overall on apparel.