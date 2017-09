On this week's Bluegrass Breakdown: It's a banging, rapping, tapping, pounding sound that permeates bluegrassland. It's an action that has given rise to some of the absolutely worst jokes ever concocted by man or beast. And it's an action that has been the spark for some pretty tolerable songs. With the help of Ronnie Bowman, the Boxcars and John Hartford, we'll be knocking on your door, knocking on heaven's door and knocking around the kitchen til the cook comes home.