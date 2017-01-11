Key economic policy positions could remain unfilled after inauguration day

Senate Republicans have agreed to delay the confirmation hearings for several Trump Administration cabinet picks to give federal ethics officials and Senators more time to vet the nominees.

President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the CIA, Mike Pompeo will face his grilling tomorrow, instead of today. Meanwhile Congress has pushed back hearings for Betsy DeVos, Andrew Puzder and Wilbur Ross, who are tapped to lead the departments of education, labor and commerce, respectively. An aide told the Associate Press Puzder may have to wait until next month. So what impact could these delays have on economic policy?

Check out all the connections that Trump's cabinet members share with different industries in our complete guide.