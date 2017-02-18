January & February 1977

We'll be heading pell mell into the wild and wooly bluegassical soundscape of January and February 1977 when, among other things, Glen Duncan and Wayne Fields join the Boys from Indiana on fiddle and banjo respectively; Stoney Cooper is hospitalized following a heart attack; Alan O'Brien suffers a ruptured esophagus while on the road with Buck White and the Down Home Folks; Colorado's Monroe Doctrine reforms with Wayne Beasley on mandolin, Mark Emory on the bass, Rick Ryman on the banjo and Danny Wise on guitar; and folks like Ralph Stanley, The Bluegrass Special, Outdoor Plumbing Company, Bill Monroe and Roland White make the high lonesome airwaves sing.