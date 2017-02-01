How A Tiny Tennessee Town Built A Sewer And Finally Started Growing

Hear the radio version of this story.

There’s only one place in Middle Tennessee that has built a new sewer system — from scratch — in recent years. Eagleville, the one-stoplight town of 650 people in Rutherford County, has cleaned up a foul smell that used to hang in the air. And the town is now seeing its first major development interest in a decade.

The sewer shows what an infrastructure investment can accomplish. Yet anyone involved with the city in recent decades also knows how much of a slog it was to move from septic tanks to a municipal sewer.

Until 2015, flushing a toilet in Eagleville could lead to a septic puddle in the backyard.

Ideally, septic systems filter out the waste and only send water to absorb into a nearby drip field. But aging and faulty septic systems had become a smelly hazard, raising concerns about public health and pollutants entering the Harpeth River.

And septic problems were a reputation killer for businesses, said restaurateur Mike Zelenak

“I know there were some bad storms where you could literally see raw sewage out on the sidewalk,” he said. “The septic tanks could only take so much.”

He said the arrangement was unacceptable for his Maple Street Grill. In mid-2014, he was hoping it would become Eagleville’s second restaurant.

“One of the agreements we made was that we were not going to open if we couldn't get tied into the new sewer system,” he said, “because you just can’t do business that way.”

When the sewer did come on line, Zelenak’s restaurant was the first to connect.

Kitchen staff opened all the faucets, and ran the industrial dishwasher, and flushed — all at the same time. No problem.

“Customers that live in the area, that know Eagleville, have commented how much different it is when they walk into the building that they don’t notice it,” Zelenak said. “You just don’t notice that odor anymore.”

An Unusual Sewer Project

Building a city’s first sewer — these days — is unusual. Only a handful of Tennessee towns have done it.

Eagleville was aided by a rural development grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one of 28 towns to get that form of wastewater funding in the past five years. Of those, only Eagleville built a brand new system, according to the USDA. (State officials said that Tusculum, in Greene County, is the only other city to build a similar system in recent years, via other funding methods.)

Eagleville Mayor Travis Brown, a part-time mayor and auto repair shop owner, said it took decades to wade through local resistance and to secure the USDA grant.

“The last six mayors, or something like that, have been trying to do it,” he said.

The sewer, known as a STEP system, now serves 150 customers, largely surrounding the town’s central crossing, where Old Highway 99 and U.S. 41A meet.

Out front of the log cabin city hall, Brown motions to the strip of shops.

“All these businesses through here have just had terrible issues with the septic,” he said.

On a driving tour, he made the case in favor of the sewer system.

“A lot of those houses were built, and those businesses were built, before we knew as much about wastewater as we do now,” Brown said. “Some of those systems were so old they were failing. Some weren’t designed well to begin with.”

In one established neighborhood — a place with no sidewalks and mostly two-bedroom homes — he recalled residents who were understandably hesitant to switch. The new sewer would increase monthly bills, for example.

During one crucial meeting with a homeowner, Brown recalls that water came rushing through her backyard.

“And she’s like, ‘What just happened?’ ”

They realized that a neighbor had flushed.

“And she’s like, ‘Where do I sign?’ ”

It was a moment when septic health concerns overcame the worry of higher bills.

“That’s where her kids were playing in that same backyard and you’re thinking that they’ve got wastewater running across her yard every time somebody flushes, every time somebody uses their faucet, every time somebody uses their washer,” Brown said. “It’s crazy to think about how bad some of the systems were.”

'The Smell Was Horrific'

Meanwhile, officials had been hamstrung for years by meager tax revenues.

Annual sales and property taxes bring the town about $1 million, so the $3.1 million sewer was unlikely to be built without help, officials said.

The USDA grant would cover the maximum allowed — 49 percent — and a low-interest loan helped with the rest.

The system extends far enough for the town’s key employers — Crosslin Building Supply and Wastequip Dumpster manufacturer — to tie in. And the K-12 Eagleville School also uses it, replacing a perpetually mucky septic area next to the football field.

“It was literally to the part where you were watching football games there at the school, that the smell was horrific,” Brown said. “And, yeah, it’s a lot nicer out there on a Friday night, watching those football games.”

Just across the street from the field, the town has its strongest sign of sewers as stimulus.

City Manager Andrew Ellard said developers have proposed 50 new homes on 18 acres.

“A new subdivision in Eagleville — which would be the first new subdivision in 10-plus years, I believe — on property that otherwise would not have been able to have anywhere near that number of homes,” Ellard said.

A year ago, officials told WPLN they were anticipating this kind of development.

Ellard also cites increased property sales and building permits, and the first dentist office opening soon.

Plus, he sees the promise of more residents — maybe 150 in the subdivision.

“We’re talking a pretty good moving of the needle there. You know, 20 percent or so population growth over the course of just a couple, or few, years,” he said.

The growth reverses decades of stagnation, while the rest of Rutherford, and nearby Williamson counties, boomed.

“I know for us it made a difference,” said Zelenak, the restaurant owner. “I’m excited because I think it gives us a little more growth potential.”

Eagleville will still be a small town, but one with a sewer — down below and out of sight, helping it to grow.