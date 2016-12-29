How Opryland Plans To Feed Two Hungry College Football Teams For The Music City Bowl

By 5 minutes ago
  • The inside of the Opryland Resort is big enough to host two competing football teams on separate sides of the building.
    The inside of the Opryland Resort is big enough to host two competing football teams on separate sides of the building.
    Prayitno via Flickr

The football teams from the University of Tennessee and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are in Nashville prepping for Friday's Music City Bowl. And even though they're competitors, they're staying in the same hotel.

It's a unique undertaking for the Gaylord Opryland Resort, which not only houses them but also has to figure out how to feed two high-powered football programs. 

The event staff at Opryland is used to catering dozens of large groups simultaneously, so handling two football teams doesn't throw them. But they rarely get requests so detailed and varied.

"They'll hand us a whole packet of, 'Here's what we eat on game day, here's what we eat the day before,' " says Diane Skrabec, an assistant director of event planning at Opryland. 

Players are on different meal regimens, so not every request fits together. "I think it was a couple of years ago, when I worked the bowl, we had like chicken parmesan and then we had grilled cheese sandwiches," she says — a combination she would not have put together on her own. "You know, to me, I love a good theme."

The staff has gotten odder requests. One year, a team refused to drink Gatorade, since it was developed at the University of Florida.

"We had to bring in all this Powerade, because at the time we had a ton of Gatorade," Skrabec says. 

This year, Opryland had a different dilemma: The facility had so many palettes of Gatorade coming in for the teams that it needed extra space to store them. 

Skrabec is not allowed to say what else Tennessee or Nebraska is consuming — it might take away a competitive advantage.

In fact, Opryland makes sure the competitors don't accidentally spy on each other during meals, or other gatherings. They put the teams in separate sections of the building, and the convention center is so large they even keep a whole section in the middle as a buffer.

Tags: 
Opryland
Music City Bowl
football
University of Tennessee

Related Content

After Years Of Losing, Titans Pledge To Fire Up Fanbase With Marketing Push

By Jun 13, 2016
Gary Glenn / Tennessee Titans


The Tennessee Titans have hired new staff, brought in new players and mounted a major marketing push. It's all in hopes of reviving interest in — what is supposed to be — Nashville's favorite football team.  

 

The question is - is it working?

UT Extends An Offer — A Big Offer — For First Female Chancellor

By Nov 21, 2016
University of Tennessee

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville plans to hire its first female chancellor.

The school announced Monday that it wants Beverly Davenport to take over the position next March with a salary of $585,000, calling her a "proven higher education leader."

Davenport has been a top administrator at the University of Cincinnati for three years and its interim president since July. During her time there, she launched a program to recruit more minority and female faculty. The number of women hired has doubled since she started, according to her bio.