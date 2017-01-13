How A Decade-Long Negotiation Will Save Nearly 7 Square Miles Of Cumberland Plateau Timberland

By Bushra Rahman 2 hours ago
  • The Nature Conservancy and The Conservation Fund collectively purchased 4,372 acres of Southern Cumberland tract, which they recently tranferred to the state. Pictured above is the view from the former RLF Winchester property.
    The Nature Conservancy and The Conservation Fund collectively purchased 4,372 acres of Southern Cumberland tract, which they recently tranferred to the state. Pictured above is the view from the former RLF Winchester property.
    John Hetzler / WPLN

Recently, the Nature Conservancy has transferred a sizable southern Cumberland tract to the state as protected public land. The global organization is known for its efforts for nature preservation and promoting sustainability.  

Though initial efforts were to purchase the entire 14,000-acre property in the early 2000s, the non-profit purchased nearly one-third of the land with The Conservation Fund last year. Back then, a timber company based in Mobile, Alabama called the Bedsole Land Company owned the property.  Since then, the land had been in possession of RLF Winchester Properties LLC. 

Gabby Lynch, Director of Protection at the Tennessee Nature Conservancy, says the tract's significance lies in its tributaries flowing into the Paint Rock River in northern Alabama and the endangered species that inhabit the area.

“Everything that we can do in the headwaters of the Paint Rock River in Tennessee can help those very endangered species and the water quality of the river systems down south in Alabama”.  

The property is also inhabited by several rare species including the Tennessee Cave Salamander and the Morefield’s Leather-flower.

The tract will be managed by the state and is expected to remain open, wild land with general access for hunters and hikers. There are no plans for the land to undergo any further development. 

Tags: 
Nature Conservancy
Cumberland Plateau

Related Content

Cumberland Plateau’s Rare White Fringeless Orchid Up For Federal Protection

By Sep 21, 2015
Mike Pistrang / U.S. Forest Service

The Cumberland Plateau is home to a rare orchid that has become so scarce it’s now up for federal protection. The Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed putting the white fringeless orchid on the Endangered Species list under a "threatened" status.

Cumberland Caverns: A Subterranean Concert Venue In Tennessee

By editor Aug 11, 2015

America’s national parks, a century of nature and economics

By Mark Garrison Jan 18, 2016
1.%20Great%20Smoky%20Mountains%20Matthew%20Paulson%3AFlickr.jpg
Mark Garrison

This year marks 100 years of the National Park Service. Aside from introducing generations to the nation’s iconic outdoor spots, U.S. national parks have also grown into a significant economic driver and jobs engine, particularly in rural communities.