How A Decade-Long Negotiation Will Save Nearly 7 Square Miles Of Cumberland Plateau Timberland

Recently, the Nature Conservancy has transferred a sizable southern Cumberland tract to the state as protected public land. The global organization is known for its efforts for nature preservation and promoting sustainability.

Though initial efforts were to purchase the entire 14,000-acre property in the early 2000s, the non-profit purchased nearly one-third of the land with The Conservation Fund last year. Back then, a timber company based in Mobile, Alabama called the Bedsole Land Company owned the property. Since then, the land had been in possession of RLF Winchester Properties LLC.

Gabby Lynch, Director of Protection at the Tennessee Nature Conservancy, says the tract's significance lies in its tributaries flowing into the Paint Rock River in northern Alabama and the endangered species that inhabit the area.

“Everything that we can do in the headwaters of the Paint Rock River in Tennessee can help those very endangered species and the water quality of the river systems down south in Alabama”.

The property is also inhabited by several rare species including the Tennessee Cave Salamander and the Morefield’s Leather-flower.

The tract will be managed by the state and is expected to remain open, wild land with general access for hunters and hikers. There are no plans for the land to undergo any further development.